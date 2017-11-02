Zimbabwe: Rufaro Host Chibuku Cup Final

Harare City hold the aces in this year's Chibuku Super Cup after organisers yesterday confirmed this year's final pitting the Sunshine Boys and How Mine will be played at their Rufaro home ground on November 11. The Sunshine Boys, who are looking to become the only team to win the silverware twice since 2014, have had a fairy-tale run in the knockout competition despite their woes in the league marathon.

The Chibuku Super Cup is their only hope of success and, with the final set to be played at Rufaro for the first time, they will be hoping to make full use of the home advantage. Mandava, National Sports Stadium and Baobab have hosted the finals since 2014.

The Sunshine Boys have asserted themselves as the best performers as they are set to make their third appearance in the final of the tournament. The only time the Sunshine Boys missed the final was last year when they fell to FC Platinum in the last four.

They won in 2015 when they beat giants Dynamos in the final at the National Sports Stadium. They played in the Confederation Cup for the first time last year but were knocked out in the first round by Zanaco of Zambia. But this year Harare City started their campaign in the most promising way when they eliminated giants Highlanders with a 2-1 win at Mandava.

They then edged Black Rhinos 1-0 in the quarter-finals before knocking out Bulawayo City by the same margin at Barbourfields. How Mine beat fellow miners Shabanie Mine 3-0 to reach their first Chibuku Super Cup final courtesy of a brace by Tinashe Makanda and another goal by Kuda Musharu.

Both semi-final matches were played at Barbourfields. How Mine have had a fine campaign this year under Kelvin Kaindu. The gold miners had failed to go past the quarter-final stage since 2014 but they will compete for the silverware thanks to the wins over Bantu Rovers, Chapungu and Shabanie Mine.