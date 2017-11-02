2 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Messi Pulls Out of Nigeria Match

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Wikipedia
Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will not be on parade at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, venue of the pre-World Cup friendly between Argentina and Nigeria on Tuesday, November 14. According to Ole Argentina, manager of the two-time world champions Jorge Sampaoli has opted not to field his skipper against the Super Eagles.

And it has been suggested that the striker will only feature against World Cup hosts Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on November 11.

This same scenario happened in the Albiceleste's last international friendlies against Brazil (June 9) and Singapore (June 13), when Messi went the distance against the Seleção but was omitted from the match day squad against the Asians.

Across all levels, Lionel Messi has faced the Nigerian national teams five times in the past and has scored six goals, including four against the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart left-back Emiliano Insúa was handed a late call-up by manager Sampaoli on Tuesday, as replacement for the injured AC Milan star Lucas Biglia, who suffered from an inflammation in the patellar tendon of his left knee.

More on This

Rohr Calls Up Mikel, Musa, 22 Others for Algeria, Argentina Games

Team captain Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Ogenyi Onazi headline the list of 24 players which Super Eagles' Technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.