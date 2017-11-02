1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Salva Kiir Arrived in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of South Sudan, Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit arrived in Khartoum, Wednesday, on a two-day visit to Sudan during which he will hold talks with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Bashir on conoslidation of relations between the two countries.

President Kiir was received at Khartoum Airport by President Bashir and a number of senior government officials.

Several agreements will be signed during the visit and that the two sides will give a news conference at Republican Palace on Thursday.

President Kiir will meet at his residence in Corinthia Hotel with the First Vice-President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister, lt Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih on Wednesday evening besides holding a series of meetings at his residence Thursday.

Sudan

Prisident Kiir and Sudanese Counterpart Confer in Khartoum

South Sudan President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day summit with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.