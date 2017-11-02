1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Arrangements for Convocation of Third DA'awa Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has directed scholars to bring their projects into reality.

The Vice-President, receiving a delegation of Sudan Scholars Commission, led by Professor Mohamed Osman Salih , stressed importance of enlightening people on agreed religious values and to make Sharia presence in life of people.

The Commission' Secretary-General , Dr Ibrahim Al-Karouri said in press statements that the delegation briefed the Vice-President on arrangements made for holding the Third Cultural Da'awa Season and social issues that it would address.

He added the meeting focused on boosting sanctity of blood, imposing control over possession of weapons and importance of participation of scholars and governors in charting vision set to achieve security and stability.

Sudan

President Kiir and Sudanese Counterpart Confer in Khartoum

South Sudan President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day summit with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.