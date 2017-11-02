Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Arrangements for Convocation of Third DA'awa Season

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has directed scholars to bring their projects into reality.

The Vice-President, receiving a delegation of Sudan Scholars Commission, led by Professor Mohamed Osman Salih , stressed importance of enlightening people on agreed religious values and to make Sharia presence in life of people.

The Commission' Secretary-General , Dr Ibrahim Al-Karouri said in press statements that the delegation briefed the Vice-President on arrangements made for holding the Third Cultural Da'awa Season and social issues that it would address.

He added the meeting focused on boosting sanctity of blood, imposing control over possession of weapons and importance of participation of scholars and governors in charting vision set to achieve security and stability.