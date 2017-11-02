Central Africa: Sudan Underlines Cooperation With Great Lakes Judicial Network to Maintain Security and Stability

Khartoum — Sudan has reiterated cooperation with the Great Lakes Network in area of maintaining security and stability in the region.

Minister of State for Justice, Tahani Tora-Dabba, said Sudan renews its welcome to establishment of the Great Lakes Network for Judicial and Legal Cooperation to benefit from accumulative experiences of the African communities and to develop legal systems of countries of the region.

Addressing meeting of the Great Lakes Judicial Cooperation Network in Grand Holiday Villa in Khartoum, Wednesday, the Minister of State said Sudan is cooperating with the all Great Lakes countries to fight the transnational crimes such human trafficking, and terrorism via providing the necessary legal assistance.

She said the meeting being held in Khartoum as Sudan enters new era of recovering from conflicts and political accord reached during the national dialogue conference.

Tahani said Sudan has ratified protocol on Judicial and Legal Cooperation for it believes in importance of joint cooperation among the Great Lakes region countries.

She hoped that the meeting come out with recommendations that help in confronting challenges facing the Great Lakes Judicial Cooperation Network.