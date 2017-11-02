Sudan: Visit of President Salva Kiir Will Pave the Way for New Era of Bilateral Relations - Minister of Information

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal, pointed out that the visit of South Sudan State's President, Salva Kiir, to Khartoum would pave the way for a new stage of the relations between the two countries.

He said in a press statement following arrival of President Salva Kiir that Sudan hopes that the visit of President Kiir will lead to establishment of stable relations and push ahead the joint work for achieving stability in the two countries and the welfare of the two peoples.

Dr. Bilal said that the talks held between Sudanese officials and the delegation of South Sudan State in the past two days have achieved full understandings and joint visions for reaching a new bright future for the peoples of Sudan and South Sudan.

He indicated that Presidents Al-Bashir and Salva Kiir will meet Wednesday noon at the Republican Palace to discuss ways of bolstering the bilateral relations.

The Minister of Information said that the two presidents will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Republican Palace by the end of the talks between the two sides, adding that a number of agreements of cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information of South Sudan State, Michael Makoy Lewis, has described the visit of President Salva Kiir to Sudan as a historic and an important one, indicating that the visit will contribute to normalization of the bilateral relation.

He pointed out that the two presidents will draw up a roadmap for enhancing the relations between Sudan and South Sudan.

He announced that the delegation of South Sudan government has achieved common understandings and visions with the Sudanese side toward boosting the relations between Sudan and South Sudan and reactivating the cooperation agreement which were signed in the year 2012.