Sudan: Hassabo Underscores Firmness of Sudan-Somalia Relations

Khartoum, Novz.1(SUNA)-Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdaul-Rahman has asserted strength and eternal of relations between Sudan and Somalia and Sudan keenness to consolidate them in all fields.

The Vice-President indicated during his meeting at the Republican Palace, Wednesday , with Speaker of Somali House of People, Professor Mohamed Sheikh Osman that Sudan is ready to provide support to Somalia to enable it achieve peace and stability.

Professor Osman expressed in press statements his country appreciation for support provided by Sudan to Somalia , noting Somalia Parliament's keenness to tighten coordination with Sudan Parliament at all international forums and over issues of mutual concern.