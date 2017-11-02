Eritrea: Effort to Introduce Information Technology

Mendefera — A project is underway to introduce digital libraries, information technology and communications education in the different schools in the Dubarwa sub zone, the head of Education branch at the sub zone, Teacher Russom Gebrehiwet reported.

Stating that the project is aimed at nurturing students with advanced technological knowhow, Teacher Russom indicated that so far digital libraries and information technology have been put in place and communications courses designed in 5 junior and high schools. He also reiterated that effort is being exerted to enable the remaining schools become beneficiaries of the program.

Stating that education that is provided through teachers only is not enough, the directors of the beneficiary schools told ERINA that the project will create an opportunity for students to expand their knowledge through the introduction of the technology.

The students on their part said that education accompanied with digital libraries and information technology will motivate them become competitive in their education.

In Dubarwa sub zone there are 14 pre schools, 25 elementary, 10 junior and 3 high schools providing education to more than 23 thousand students.