1 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Central Region - Election of Area Administrators

Asmara — An election of administrators, managing directors as well as village coordinators of the 37 administrative areas and 13 sub zones of the Central region concluded, reports indicate.

Residents of the administrative areas within the city of Asmara elected administrators and managing directors, while residents of Dirfo, Adi-Abeyto and Adi-Segdo elected village coordinators.

The election was conducted with the objective of replacing the outgoing area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators who served for two years terms. The outgoing administrators presented two year activity report to their constituents at a meeting conducted in their respective areas.

In a briefing they gave to ERINA, the newly elected area administrators and managing directors expressed readiness to deliver timely and efficient service to the people that elected them and diligently work for the success of the set out development programs.

It is to be recalled that previously 90 administrators and 245 village coordinators including 74 females were elected in an election conducted in 81 villages of the 45 administrative areas of Serejaka, Berik and Gala Nefhi subzones.

