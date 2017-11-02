1 November 2017

South Africa: #ArrestZuma Activists Arrested After Occupying NPA Offices

Eight activists who occupied the NPA offices in Cape Town on Wednesday, demanding that President Jacob Zuma be arrested, were themselves arrested after refusing to budge.

A case of trespassing was opened against them and around 20 police officers arrived at the offices to arrest them.

Members of the public order policing unit forced the media outside before the arrest.

The Unite Behind activists, including Zackie Achmat, had not budged when asked to leave peacefully.

Instead, they chanted "Arrest Zuma or arrest us" at the office in central Cape Town. Achmat also begged South Africans to hand themselves over at NPA offices on November 30 and demand the president be arrested.

The group wore masks depicting NPA head Shaun Abrahams' face.

Zuma has been avoiding prosecution for 18 charges amounting to 783 counts of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering levelled against him.

The activists' legal representative Daniel Linde told the group on Wednesday that NPA officials at the national office had communicated to them "there would be no warrant of arrest for Zuma, [for] today I suppose".

Achmat had earlier told the state prosecutors gathered around the foyer: "The real crooks and robbers are sitting in Parliament. The real crooks are sitting in Saxonwold.

"Shaun Abrahams is not fit to lead you. Shaun Abrahams fears Zuma."

Achmat promised activists that Unite Behind would provide legal representation to those arrested.

