2 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Reps Probe 37 Federal Varsities Over AUGF's Queries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emman Ovuakporie

Abuja — Members of the House of Representatives' Public Accounts Committee, PAC, yesterday, commenced a large scale investigation into the finances and expenditures of the 37 federal universities across the country, with respect to their level of compliance with the Public Service Financial Regulation, PSFR.

This followed the decision to act on pending queries by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation since 2014, urging the National Assembly to compel the institutions in question to explain the rationale behind their violation of the PSFR.

Towards this direction, the committee, led by Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), grouped its members in six different units based on the country's geo-political zones to under take the probe.

Chinda, who inaugurated the six sub-committees yesterday, told his colleagues that each of the sub-committees had up to four weeks to turn in their reports.

He said: "If at the end of four weeks, and the assignments are not concluded, the sub-committees stand dissolved. We will not for any reason extend the time given the exigencies of the matter.

Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Onnoghen to open Reps' summit

Meanwhile, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen; Dr Alex Otti; Fianance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, are expected to attend the Legislative Economic Summit organised by the House of Representatives.

The two-day summit, with the theme, "Legislative Framework for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development, is scheduled to hold November 6 and 7 at International Conference Centre, Abuja with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; Speaker Yakubu Dogara; Audu Ogbeh, Tunde Fowler and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State expected to deliver presentations.

Bode Ayorinde, chairman, Tactical Committee on Economic Recession, while speaking on the reason for the summit, expressed optimism that it would afford policy makers, members of the parliament at both federal and state levels, captains of industry, the academia, organised labour, civil society and non-governmental organisations the opportunity to interface and proffer lasting solutions to the economic downturn in the country.

Nigeria

'We Have 1,124 Ongoing Corruption Cases'

A total of 1,124 corruption cases have been forward to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for speedy trial in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.