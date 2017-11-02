Nigeria: Reps Probe 37 Federal Varsities Over AUGF's Queries

Abuja — Members of the House of Representatives' Public Accounts Committee, PAC, yesterday, commenced a large scale investigation into the finances and expenditures of the 37 federal universities across the country, with respect to their level of compliance with the Public Service Financial Regulation, PSFR.

This followed the decision to act on pending queries by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation since 2014, urging the National Assembly to compel the institutions in question to explain the rationale behind their violation of the PSFR.

Towards this direction, the committee, led by Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), grouped its members in six different units based on the country's geo-political zones to under take the probe.

Chinda, who inaugurated the six sub-committees yesterday, told his colleagues that each of the sub-committees had up to four weeks to turn in their reports.

He said: "If at the end of four weeks, and the assignments are not concluded, the sub-committees stand dissolved. We will not for any reason extend the time given the exigencies of the matter.

Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Onnoghen to open Reps' summit

Meanwhile, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen; Dr Alex Otti; Fianance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, are expected to attend the Legislative Economic Summit organised by the House of Representatives.

The two-day summit, with the theme, "Legislative Framework for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development, is scheduled to hold November 6 and 7 at International Conference Centre, Abuja with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; Speaker Yakubu Dogara; Audu Ogbeh, Tunde Fowler and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State expected to deliver presentations.

Bode Ayorinde, chairman, Tactical Committee on Economic Recession, while speaking on the reason for the summit, expressed optimism that it would afford policy makers, members of the parliament at both federal and state levels, captains of industry, the academia, organised labour, civil society and non-governmental organisations the opportunity to interface and proffer lasting solutions to the economic downturn in the country.