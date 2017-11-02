1 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Four Angolan Artists At 2nd Edition of the AKAA Art Fair in Paris

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Plastic artists António Ole, Kapela, Pedro Pires and Suekí will represent the country in the 2nd edition of the AKAA Art Fair to be held between the 10th and 12th November in Paris (France).

The Angolan creators will be present at the event with 15 works under the Collective Project, under the guidance of the Luanda Art Space (ELA).

The event to be held at Carreau du Temple in Paris, France, will bring together 32 galleries from 18 countries.

The AKAA Art Fair, the first and only art fair in France dedicated to the contemporary art and design of the African continent, instantly discovered its public and registered in 2016 at least 15,000 visits among collectors and art lovers.

New countries are presented in this edition, of which five Africans, namely Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda and Angola, and four other European countries: Switzerland, Belgium, Spain and Italy.

AKAA is a collaborative project made possible by men and women who share a common passion: to engage, transmit, share, and demonstrate that joining forces and bringing together important actors from the emerging art scene of the continent can make a difference.

Angola

World Bank Available to Increase Support in Angola

The World Bank (WB) Wednesday expressed its willingness to strengthen technical assistance to the National Bank of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.