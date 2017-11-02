Angolan Head of State Accredits New Ambassadors

Luanda — Six new ambassadors with resident status Wednesday handed over their credentials to the Angolan president João Lourenço.

During the separate ceremonies held at Presidential Palace in Luanda, João Lourenço accredited the ambassadors of Sao Tome and Principe Carlos dos Anjos, Cape Verde Jorge de Figueiredo.

Also delivered credentials diplomats from Spain Manuel Ruigomez, Russia Vladmir Tarorov, Congo Chryst Engobo and Nigeria Adesesan Olatunde.

The ceremony was attended by the minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs Office of the President of Republic, Frederico Cardoso.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and secretaries of the auxiliary organs of the President of the Republic, also attended the accreditation ceremony.