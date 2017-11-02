Southern Africa: 2018 SADC Media Awards Competition Launched

Luanda — The 2018 SADC Media Awards Competition to recognise best media work in the southern Africa region, was officially released on Wednesday in Luanda, during a ceremony presided over by the media minister, Anibal João da Silva Melo.

This year, the competition winner will be awarded Usd 2,500, against the usual Usd 2,000, while the first runner ups will receive Usd 1000.

The awards will be in print journalism, radio journalism, television journalism and photo journalism.

Angolan journalists are invited to submit their entries accompanied by proof of their nationality to the National Adjudication Committee until 27 February 2018.

The entries should have been published/broadcast between January and December the year preceding the awards (2017) by a registered and/or authorised media house or agency or carried on a website of a registered and/or authorised media house or agency in any of SADC member state.

The themes of the entries to be submitted for the competition must be on issues and activities promoting regional integration in the SADC region, infrastructure, economy, water, culture, sports, agriculture, etc.

All media practitioners who are SADC nationals may enter the competition, except those in institutions contracted by SADC and the SADC Secretariat staff.

All works entering the competition should be in one of the SADC working languages, English, Portuguese, French and any national indigenous language of the SADC region and should be submitted together with the transcript in one of the three SADC working languages, English, French and Portuguese.

These should be published/broadcast (newspaper cutting, websites, magazines, audio CDs, USB and newsletters.

Apart from minister João Melo, the ceremony was attended by the secretary of State Celso Malavoloneke, the national director of Social Communication, Rui Vasco, CEOs of media organs and journalists.