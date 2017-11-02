Angolan Beer Receives Quality Certification

Luanda — The Tigra beer produced by Refriango received quality certification from the Portuguese Institute of Accreditation (IPAC), ANGOP learned Wednesday.

IPAC is the only accrediting entity in Portugal recognized as the official accreditation body of European Accreditation.

According to a press release that arrived in Angop, with the receipt of the certificate, Tigra became the first beer in Angola to receive an international accreditation for the quality of its laboratory, becoming Refriango pioneer in obtaining this accreditation for the beer product.

According to a statement from the company, in Portugal there is also no beer factory with a laboratory accredited by IPAC, not even when talking about the major brands that produce that beverage.

According to the document, this distinction certifies the recognition of the technical competence of Refriango's beer laboratory in the conformity assessments that are required, and which prove that the product and the entire process of development meet all the defined requirements.

The note also certifies that all the tests performed meet the standards, as well as attests and proves the technical competence of the team of laboratory analysts to perform the evaluation of beer.