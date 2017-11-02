Kenya: Bees Attack Funeral Procession, Mourners Including MP Flee

Mourners at a funeral in Laikipia had to abandon a coffin along the road and flee from a swarm of attacking bees that left several people injured.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Theria village, Laikipia West during the funeral of Mzee Joshua Njuguna, 79, which was attended by nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

The funeral procession was coming from a mass at Theria Catholic Church and was making its way to the grave site when the bees attacked.

"Before we knew what was happening people started screaming and running in different directions," said Alice Muthoni, one of the mourners.

She said the coffin was left on the roadside as people fled for their lives.

"As the insects started stinging people, we had no option but to leave the body midway and run for our lives," the mourner narrated to Nation.

SAFE

Mourners, including the MP stood at a distance waiting for the bees to go away.

"I have never seen such a huge swarm of bees in my entire life. I also never knew that they can be that hostile," Susana Njeri, another mourner said.

More than ten people were left with swollen faces, hands, backs and legs.

Three people including a woman and her child were taken to Karandi Health Centre for medical attention.

"Some people were injured after they were stung by the bees while others got injured after falling down when running," said Stephen Mwangi, a mourner.

CEREMONY

The funeral resumed two hours later after the bees left the compound with Fr John Muthaka leading the burial ceremony.

Few mourners, however, attended the burial service at the grave site while others kept off for fear of being attacked again.

Villagers said the owner of the bees was Mr Njuguna's late son who passed away in March this year.

They said the bees might have been disturbed by children who provoking them.

"This is the first time we have seen them attacking people and we suspect that they were provoked by children," Esther Wambui, Mr Njuguna's neighbour said.