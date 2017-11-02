Kenya: Victor Wanyama Resumes Training

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has resumed training at Tottenham, amid growing fears his recurring knee injury could keep him out of competitive action for the rest of the season.

The English Premier League club confirmed Wanyama's return to training on its official Twitter handle ahead of Wednesday evening's Uefa Champions League clash against holders Real Madrid.

"Team news, @VictorWanyama (knee) is starting fieldwork training this week as he continues his recovery," tweeted the club.

The north London side has however remained coy on how long the 26-year-old will be out of action, a move that has opened up speculation with a section of the English media reporting the player could be on the sidelines for the rest of the current campaign. This would rule out the Stars skipper out of the crunch 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana in March 2018 in Nairobi.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has also shared his concerns over the prospect of the player's prolonged absence.

"We are concerned about his situation. We must wait for when he sees a specialist and then we'll see what happens. But of course after sometime without him involved in the training sessions and with the team, we are concerned," the Argentine manager said on October 20.

Wanyama's last appearance was during his club's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley on August 20.

He has also missed the last three assignments for Kenya against Iraq, Thailand and Mozambique in international friendlies, and is all set to miss next week's high profile friendly against Zambia in Nairobi.

Wanyama incurred the injury in training during Spurs' pre-season tour of the USA in July.