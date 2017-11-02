Angola: Official Considers Independence As One of Greatest Achievements

Menongue — National independence, achieved in 1975, is one of the greatest achievements of the Angolan people, so its commemoration represents the recognition that all Angolan children owe to the former combatants and veterans of the country.

The statement was made today, Wednesday in Menongue, by the acting governor of Cuando Cubango, Sara Luisa Mateus, in the framework of the commemorative days for the 42nd anniversary of national independence, to be marked on November 11, on the theme: "United for a democratic, one and indivisible Angola."

He underlined that the celebration also represents the recognition of all those who, directly or indirectly, spared no effort and in some cases gave their own lives for the benefit of the Motherland.

As for the event, she said that the choice of the motto of the celebration aims, above all, to elucidate to Angolans that as in the past, regardless of ethnicity, religious creed or partisan color, should always be united when it comes to issues related to the defense of the ideal nobles of the Homeland.