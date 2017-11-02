South Africa: Huawei and Standard Bank Seal Promotion Partnership

The appointment of a new police commissioner, his legal costs in the spy tapes saga, state capture and climate change… Read more »

Johannesburg — HUAWEI and Standard Bank have signed a partnership to work together in promoting their respective businesses through value offerings to customers. The announcement was made at Huawei's offices in Sandton. The partnership will create various opportunities for both parties to showcase their offerings. As a result of the partnership, Huawei products, with a focus on Mate 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design will be featured in VIP financial offerings for Standard Bank customers who purchase Huawei devices on various uniquely designed offerings. Customers will be able to see these offerings on the Standard Bank UCount online Mall a Rewards programme that lets you collect rewards points when you shop with your qualifying Standard Bank personal Credit, Cheque or Debit cards. "We are delighted to be partnering with an innovative banking institution such as Standard Bank and believe that moving forward with such a partner, we will be able to offer customers our products at a valued rate," said Likun Zhao, GM Huawei Consumer Business Group SA. Luvuyo Masinda, Head of Client Coverage and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank, said the partnership advocates for what the bank stands for, which is growing Africa. "Universal financial services are integral to our vision and we believe this partnership between the two players will enable us to reach and deliver our universal products across, as we continue to move Africa forward," said Masinda.

