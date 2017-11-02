South Africa: Cell C Unveils 'Black' VOD Offering

Johannesburg — CELL C, the mobile virtual network operator, has announced a new video-on-demand (VOD) platform, set to cater for increasing demand for content services. Tagged "Black", the platform will launch on November 14, with services available from R5 (US$0,35) a day. Available also to non-Cell C users, it has been hailed as an "innovative entertainment platform that is flexible, affordable and brings everything together in one place." Black is brought to customers as a new separate division within Cell C. The division is focused on delivering entertainment and content. "Cell C is a business that constantly pushes the bar by bringing to customers the services they want at an incredibly affordable price. Content services around the world are growing as fast as mobile did in its early days. True to Cell C's form, we are embracing content by bringing black to South Africans," Cell C CEO, Jose Dos Santos, said in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Black, according to the operator, will bring to consumers a full 360-entertainment experience from video-on-demand through to live TV streaming, catering for both the local market, and those that enjoy international content. It will include live streaming of five top European football club channels, and services like sports betting and hotel bookings. Black is an interactive ecosystem that will give customers an array of choice in a single environment; they won't need to go anywhere else for content. At launch, customers subscribing to Black will be able to access a video-on-demand offering that will include up to 5000 movies, series, music and documentaries, which will include both international and local content. Customers will be able to access 60 live TV channels, which include music, news, travel and lifestyle, movies and children's content. Dos Santos said Cell C was in discussions with local production companies to bring South African fans top local content and provide a platform for local talent to showcase their work. VOD, whose global market is worth over $60 billion, allow users to select and watch/listen to video or audio content such as movies and TV shows when they choose to, rather than having to watch at a specific broadcast time.