Kenya: Otieno Strikes as Posta Leapfrog Homeboyz Into Third

A 68th minute header from Kennedy 'Agogo' Otieno gave Posta Rangers a narrow 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in a dour SportPesa Premier League match at the Narok County Stadium on Wednesday.

The win saw Rangers leapfrog Homeboyz into third place on the standings as the battle for second, third and fourth place hots up.

The former Thika United and Western Stima man perfectly headed in Titus Achesa's left foot inswinger, giving Homeboyz keeper David Juma no chance.

Posta, who drew 1-1 against the Kakamega based side in the first leg match in April in Mumias, have amassed 49 points, one ahead of their opponents with three games to the end of the season.

Homeboyz coach Mike Mururi blamed fatigue and the poor state of the playing for the loss, which was their seventh defeat of the season.

"Fatigue, the bumpy pitch and the physical aspect of Posta Rangers affected us. We arrived yesterday after a long journey that we couldn't squeeze any further energy in the second half. Shambolic defending from my backline eased Posta's raid that led to the goal," Mururi lamented.

"We play Chemelil Sugar next in Mumias, a game that we should be able to collect three points in our backyard."

'PAMZO' RETURNS

His opposite number Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, making a return after a three-match suspension, attributed the win to sacrifice and positive mentality in his camp.

"My boys are committed in each and every game. They are playing as a unit and any time we win, it gives us motivation going into the next game. I am happy with what they have done in the past three games, winning against AFC Leopards, Zoo Kericho and now a tough team in Homeboyz," he said.

Posta had plenty of the ball in the opening exchanges but Homeboyz's defensive shape was clear to deny any scoring opportunity.

In the tenth minute, Otieno combined with Achesa to set up Joseph Mbugi whose shot skewed way off the target. Homeboyz custodian Juma was forced to parry Dennis Mukaisi's shot from close range in the 24th minute.

Patrick Matasi on the other end produced a fingertip save to keep out Wycliffe Opondo's dangerous cross.

Two minutes after the half hour mark, Collins Kisuya fouled Mukaisi on the right flank resulting to a free kick that was well taken by John Nairuka but Homeboyz defenders did well to clear the danger.

Matasi kept out Homeboyz's threats as the halftime break approached.

Posta came with vigour in the second half, trying to make inroads in their opponents area. Achesa received a pass from Jerry Santo in the 68th minute, beat Eric Ambunya then floated in a cross that Otieno headed home.

Mururi introduced John Avire and Francis Nambute in the 72nd and 79th minutes for Festo Omukoto and Ali Ahmed respectively in search of the equaliser while Pamzo brought on Simon Ogutu for Mbugi in a bid to defend his lead.

Posta next visit Bandari, who thrashed Muhoroni Youth 6-2 in Muhoroni on Wednesday, while Homeboyz host Chemelil Sugar on Sunday.