1 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 8,000 Fingerlings Launched to Boost Fish Farming in Cacongo

Cabinda — Eight thousand fingerlings were stocked Tuesday in 17 tanks based in Tchimanha cooperative in Cacongo municipality's Mpuela locality, northern Cabinda province, to promote aquaculture in rural community.

The Project is jointly sponsored by Cabinda Port Company, Ministry of Fisheries and Banco Sol.

During the ceremony, the CEO of Cabinda Port Company, Manuel Nazareth Neto, also delivered five tons of ration to the farmers of the cooperative to feed the fish.

The CEO added that the project will also cover the provincial villages of Mpessesse and Buco Socoto, in municipality of Cacongo, Caio Panzo and Congo Chionzo (Buco Zau) and Maloango Zau, Tsaca and Massamba (Belize).

