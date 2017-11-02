Kenya: Sonko Donates Sh1 Million to Victims of Kawangware Violence

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday donated Sh1 million to victims of the skirmishes that rocked Kawangware area last week.

Violence started on Thursday evening, hours after voting in the repeat presidential election ended, with tension remaining high in the area days later.

"To the families who lost loved ones across the country irrespective of their religion, tribe or political party affiliation, I have pledged a personal contribution of 100,000 shillings," Sonko wrote in a Facebook post.

He said that both the National government and County Government of Nairobi will look into ways of helping the business people who were affected by the skirmishes to get back on their feet.

At least 10 lives are believed to have been lost since the outset of the violence between supporters of the Jubilee Party and the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa).