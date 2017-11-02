Kenya: 3 KCPE Candidates Give Birth in Bomet, Sit Exam in Hospital

Three candidates sitting this year's KCPE examinations in Bomet County have given birth.

The three delivered their babies at Longisa County Referral Hospital where they were admitted before they sat the first paper.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Ronald Kibet, said one of the female candidates give birth on the eve of the examination's rehearsal while the second candidate delivered her baby at the start of the examination.

The third one gave birth after the last examination paper of day one.

Dr Kibet said the hospital's management made special arrangements to convert one room into an examination centre for the girls so as to enable invigilators to supervise them without interference from other hospital guests at the maternity wing.

He disclosed that the three will be discharged from the hospital upon the completion of their examinations.

"We are happy to learn that the three delivered without any complications," Dr Kibet said.