Kenya: City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Soon to Become a Father

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir and wife Noni Weru are expecting their first child.

Noni flaunted her baby bump in a series of pictures shared on her Instagram page that were taken during her baby shower, where she also revealed that it is a boy.

The couple tied the knot in January this year in an invite only traditional wedding held at an exclusive venue.

The outspoken lawyer has managed to keep his personal life from the public eye, with much less known about his wife.

Here are some of the Instagram posts from Noni's baby shower:

A post shared by Noni Weru (@nonnsweru) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

@mskoki @emmatoo153 @cwaithe @nina_senanu @mamakekyla @krystyne_nyanja @glowjazz @joks_w

A post shared by Noni Weru (@nonnsweru) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

A post shared by Noni Weru (@nonnsweru) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

A post shared by Noni Weru (@nonnsweru) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

A post shared by Noni Weru (@nonnsweru) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT