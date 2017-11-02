1 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Soon to Become a Father

By Naira Habib

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir and wife Noni Weru are expecting their first child.

Noni flaunted her baby bump in a series of pictures shared on her Instagram page that were taken during her baby shower, where she also revealed that it is a boy.

The couple tied the knot in January this year in an invite only traditional wedding held at an exclusive venue.

The outspoken lawyer has managed to keep his personal life from the public eye, with much less known about his wife.

Here are some of the Instagram posts from Noni's baby shower:

