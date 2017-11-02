Nigeria: Lagoon Hospital Inaugurates Upgraded Ikeja Medical Facility

In keeping with the increasing demand for quality healthcare in Nigeria, Lagoon Hospitals, one of the country's leading healthcare facility has announced the recent re-inauguration of its Ikeja Awolowo Road facility.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, congratulated the management of Lagoon Hospitals for constantly delivering on quality healthcare.

He said the upgraded facility was a significant achievement which would help stem the tide of medical tourism out of Nigeria. He expressed his confidence that Lagoon Hospitals will continue to advance medical excellence by integrating clinical care and research to shape medicine for the future in Nigeria and beyond.

The Chairman of Hygeia Nigeria Limited, Max Coppoolse, in his address noted that "the new improvements mean we can continue providing modern, high quality care, while focusing on patient comfort, and dignity. Our patients will benefit from bigger, brighter, purpose-built rooms and upgraded technology. There will also be exciting possibilities to further improve our patients' experience with the innovation Lagoon Hospitals has come to be known for"

Speaking on behalf of Lagoon Hospitals, the Chief Executive of Lagoon Hospitals, Mr. Rajeev Bhandari, said: "The new facilities at the hospital are poised to improve the quality of service and infrastructure for patients and staff, both in the immediate future and in the years to come. This is a step towards our journey and commitment to provide healthcare of international standards.

"Lagoon Hospitals has successfully pioneered ground-breaking medical achievements since its establishment in 1986. In 2011, Lagoon Hospitals, Apapa and Ikeja, made history by becoming the 1st Hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa to earn accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in improving the quality of healthcare through voluntary accreditation. This accreditation certified that the quality of care offered in Lagoon Hospitals met international standards.

"Established as a mother and child facility, Lagoon Hospitals Ikeja has evolved to accommodate a broader spectrum of health care services, offering multiple specialties to its clientele," he noted.

He said among the infrastructural changes within the healthcare facility is the addition of a newly built ultra- modern theatre with increased capacity for more surgeries, such as laparoscopy, gastroscopy, colonoscopy and urological procedures.

"Other new upgrades in the Ikeja facility of Lagoon Hospitals includes the expansion from a 22-bedded facility to a 40-bedded facility, the expansion of the Sick Baby Care Unit to a 7-bedded Unit with facility for CPAP, a new Orthopaedic and Physiotherapy suite with improved facilities, a new Health Assessment Clinic with state-of-the-art equipment with facilities for Mammogram Services, Exercise Stress Testing, Spirometry, Digital X-ray," he explained.

In attendance at the inauguration were the founders of the hospitals, Professor and Professor (Mrs.) Elebute, as well as other healthcare personalities.