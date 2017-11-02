Gambia: The Political Parties Should Have Their House in Order

Political leaders are expected to be the teachers and guides of their supporters. They should provide examples to their supporters in word and conduct. If Political supporters use violence in word and deed and are not sanctioned by their party, one would assume that the party leaders are condoning the violence. Hence the leaders themselves should be focused to render account, if stories of political violence continue. This is the way to get political parties to put their house in order.

The media and Civil society should begin to give full coverage of all political activities so that what leaders say and do, would be gauged against their code of conduct.