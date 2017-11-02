Gambia: Bakau Ban Not Harsh - Lang Tombong

Super Nawettan Organising Committee's head Gen. Lang Tombong Tamba insists the 12-month ban on Bakau isn't harsh.

Bakau were slapped a one-year ban including a D50,000 fine after been found guilty of crowd trouble.

Angry fans pelted stones and besieged the pitch following Bakau's 1-0 lost to Serrekunda East. Paramilitary personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the violent crowd.

This was the second time the two zones' meetings are being marred by a fracas with the first been in the tournament's 2009 final edition.

Handing down punitive measures, organisers, following probing into the ugly incident, imposed a one-year ban and a fine, a decision considered to be high-handed in some quarters.

However, chairman Tamba begs to differ, insisting the verdict isn't harsh as some perceive.

'People will have opinion about the decision. Everybody has right to see it in a different way. About the ban been high-handed? I don't think so because some are even saying we were lenient with them (Bakau).

The decision is not too harsh or lenient. We have rules which everybody knows. So it's not like just one person sitting and taking decisions. We have a disciplinary committee who sit over the issue and take appropriate measures,' he tells Foroyaa Sport.

Banjul also risked the ire of the committee after their technical bench confronted the referee in the quarter-final defeat to Sukuta.

A decision is expected to be taken at least this week.