1 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Old SA Flag Should Never Be Flown Again - Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the display of the apartheid-era national flag by some people who participated in the #BlackMonday protests against farm murders.

Speaking in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said those protesters who flew the old flag had "illustrated to all and sundry in our country that they hankered for apartheid".

He said this did not help their cause.

"I am hoping that flag will never be flown in our country ever again," said Ramaphosa, to applause from the MPs.

Images of protesters seen carrying the Apartheid-era flag and it being displayed as logos on clothing sparked outrage on social media.

Source: News24

South Africa

President Zuma to Answer Questions at National Assembly

The appointment of a new police commissioner, his legal costs in the spy tapes saga, state capture and climate change… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.