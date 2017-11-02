Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the display of the apartheid-era national flag by some people who participated in the #BlackMonday protests against farm murders.

Speaking in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said those protesters who flew the old flag had "illustrated to all and sundry in our country that they hankered for apartheid".

He said this did not help their cause.

"I am hoping that flag will never be flown in our country ever again," said Ramaphosa, to applause from the MPs.

Images of protesters seen carrying the Apartheid-era flag and it being displayed as logos on clothing sparked outrage on social media.

Source: News24