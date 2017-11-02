1 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lenku Hires 100 Nurses to Replace Striking Ones in Kajiado

By Joseph Ngunjiri

The county government of Kajiado has employed 100 new nurses to bridge the gap left by striking health workers, with the majority earmarked for rural health facilities.

Governor Joseph ole Lenku announced the new jobs after it became clear that medical services were being affected by the endless strike.

According to a circular released by the governor, only ten out of those hired will go to the county referral hospital in Kajiado Town.

"The rest will be dispatched to medical facilities in key satellite towns and rural-based health centres. An audit has been carried [out] on the numbers needed and we have allocated the nurses," Mr Lenku told journalists in Kajiado Town.

STRIKING NURSES

The governor said about 330 nurses had been profiled as participating in the ongoing strike.

"We shall not allow service delivery to be hampered by the strike. We must protect our people who are greatly affected," said the governor.

Health Services CEC Esther Somoire said the maternity and theatre section will have majority of the nurses at 54, while the outpatient section will get 18.

"The rest will be dispatched to the maternal and child health section," said Ms Somoire.

At least twelve health facilities are earmarked to benefit from the new nurses.

These are Kitengela, Ngong, Loitokitok, Kimana, Namanga, Il Bissil, Ongata Rongai, Isinya, Entasopia, Masimba and Mashuuru.

The ongoing strike has paralysed health services with residents in rural areas being turned away from public hospitals.

