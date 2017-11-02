1 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: At Least Five Dead After Vehicles Collide at Migaa Near Salgaa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Openda

At least five people have died in a multiple road crash involving ten vehicles at Migaa near Salgaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Eye witnesses said the driver of a truck appeared to have lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed, ramming into several other vehicles.

Police counted five bodies, while several survivors were rushed to various hospitals in Nakuru County.

The incident involved two saloon cars, four transit trucks, one double cabin truck and two canter trucks, according to witnesses.

One of the drivers who survived the crash said his vehicle was hit from behind by a truck carrying logs.

LOST CONTROL

Mr Roy Gardi said the truck which was coming from the Eldoret direction then ran into more vehicles after the driver lost control.

A resident of Migaa, Mr Patrick Kosgey, who rushed at the scene to help with rescue, found bodies trapped in a Toyota Wish car and another body thrown out.

The driver of the truck that caused the crash died on the spot and his body was stuck in the wreckage of the vehicle.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome confirmed police had retrieved five bodies from the scene.

He said several people who were injured were rushed to various hospitals.

Kenya

Kenya Faces Deadly Plague Outbreak, WHO Warns

Kenya is among nine other countries that have been put on alert after a deadly outbreak of airborne plague left more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.