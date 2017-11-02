1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minster of Minerals Participates in International Mining Conference in Australia

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salim has participated in the conference for international mining convened in Australia with the participation of 60 states, and more than 30 mining ministers.

The minister has announced that the Sudan has made preparations for various investment, numerating the investment opportunities, the resources and the added values the mining sector is enjoying in the Sudan, particularly regarding the new legislations and laws.

He invited the great mining companies to invest in Sudan were number of companies have expressed desire to invest in the Sudan's mining sector.

Prof. Hashim met on the sideline of the conference with the Australian, Indian, Iran, Saudi counterparts, and others from the European and African countries in the presence of the Sudan's ambassador in Australia, the Director General of the General Corporation for Geological Research, Dr. Mohamed Abu Fatma Abdulla, besides number of representatives of national companies.

The Minerals Minister has also met with Sudanese community in Melbourne whom they welcomed the Sudan's delegation to the conference, expressing readiness to facilitate and encourage the Australian investor to invest in the Sudan.

