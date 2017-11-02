Sudan: State Minister for Agriculture Affirms Readiness for Winter Season

Skhartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Eng. Al-Sadiq Fadlallah has expected a high cotton production in Gezira Scheme.

The minister said, when he addressed Al-Managil farmers on the occasion of cotton harvesting and launching of wheat cultivation at Gezira Scheme, that the delegation inspected harvesting cotton where the feddan production reached 25 quintals, praising the success of the summer season in there, stressing the support of his ministry for the success of the winter season.

Engineer Fadlallah pointed out that he found great enthusiasm from the Gezira Scheme farmers to achieve high productivity, explaining that the wheat price of 550 pounds per sack is set for encouragement only and not the final price, where there is a trend to put an increase in the price in accordance with the State directives, emphasizing his ministry concern with provision of all agricultural inputs.