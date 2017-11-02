1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Agriculture Affirms Readiness for Winter Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

Skhartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Eng. Al-Sadiq Fadlallah has expected a high cotton production in Gezira Scheme.

The minister said, when he addressed Al-Managil farmers on the occasion of cotton harvesting and launching of wheat cultivation at Gezira Scheme, that the delegation inspected harvesting cotton where the feddan production reached 25 quintals, praising the success of the summer season in there, stressing the support of his ministry for the success of the winter season.

Engineer Fadlallah pointed out that he found great enthusiasm from the Gezira Scheme farmers to achieve high productivity, explaining that the wheat price of 550 pounds per sack is set for encouragement only and not the final price, where there is a trend to put an increase in the price in accordance with the State directives, emphasizing his ministry concern with provision of all agricultural inputs.

Sudan

President Kiir and Sudanese Counterpart Confer in Khartoum

South Sudan President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day summit with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.