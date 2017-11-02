Sudan: First Vice President Launches Harvest and Grinding Season of Sugar Cane At Sennar and Al-Junaid Factories

Al-Junaid — First Vice President of Republic and National Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh inaugurated Wednesday the beginning of the harvest and milling of sugar cane for the production season 2018 -2017 at Sennar and Al-Junaid factories.

The Minister of Industry Dr. Musa Karama said that the sugar sector was an important and strategic sector in which the state aims to achieve self-sufficiency by the end of 2020, especially after the lifting of the siege on Sudan. He said that they are on the road to organizational and structural reform, adding that workers are the spearhead in this reform.

He praised the role played by trade unions in improving the work. "We are partners in these sites," he said, stressing that the ministry's doors are open to anyone who submits a proposal to develop the sugar sector, revealing that the recent decisions on the sugar commodity aim to protect the local product to become a global competitor after Sudan's accession to the World Trade Organization. He praised the factories of the Sudanese Sugar Company in the socio-economic development of local communities.

He pointed to the plan of his ministry to set up sugar factories in Darfur, Nile River and Northern states, asserting that Sudan has an industrial base in the sugar sector enable it to establish these factories.

Dr. Karama underlined, when he met with Al-Junaid Sugar Factory, the factory has been in a remarkable development and achieved the highest productivity and expected to exceed 77,000 tons of sugar cane per feddan, pointing out that the international standard is 4 tons of sugar per feddan, explaining that 75,000 tons of cane is equivalent to twice the international ratio and Al-Junaid produced 7 tons of sugar per feddan, where the production exceeded 75,000 tons per feddan.

In this regard, farmers who have achieved the highest production rate have been rewarded along the project workers.

He promised to sit with the administration of the Sudanese Sugar Company and farmers to address all the problems facing the sugar industry.