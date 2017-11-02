Sudan and South Sudan Hold Session of Talks in Khartoum

Khartoum — A session of talks between the Sudanese and South Sudan sides began Wednesday at the Republican Palace, co-headed by the Presidents of the two countries, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir.

In his address at the meeting, the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, said that Sudan looks forward for fraternal and fruitful talks for pushing ahead the bilateral relations in a positive way.

He said the lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan will have a positive impact in boosting the relations between Sudan and South Sudan in all fields.

He asserted the importance of resuming joint action between Sudan and South Sudan for writing off Sudan debts, especially that Sudan has beard the burden of these debts.

President Al-Bashir has renewed Sudan keenness for solving the outstanding issues between Sudan and South Sudan, implementing the cooperation agreements and reactivating the joint political, security and border mechanisms for moving ahead for new horizons in the bilateral relations.

He affirmed the importance of reactivating the joint committee for Abyei for accomplishing the interim arrangements, including formation of the administrative body, the Legislative Assembly and the joint police forces, besides convincing the United Nations about the effective role of the UNISFA IN Abyei and its role in supporting the mechanisms for monitoring the security arrangements by the two countries.

He said that Sudan hosting of the consultations relating to forum for reviving the peace agreement in South Sudan and the participation in the arrangements for holding this forum have represented steps that are aimed for achieving a peaceful settlement and paving the way for a political process.

He reiterated Sudan adherence to its role toward Sudan at the regional and international forums, which is represented in Sudan support to the national dialogue in South Sudan, the keenness for its security and stability, preventing the southern politicians and leaders in Khartoum to practice any political and military activities against South Sudan, besides Sudan support to all endeavors for uniting the southerners.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that the peace agreement signed South Sudan government and opposition represents the suitable choice for ending the dispute between the two sides.

He indicated that Sudan has given support to the war-affected people of South Sudan State and is still opening its territories for the flow of humanitarian assistance to South Sudan, hoping that Sudan will be able to surpass its current crisis.

He said that Sudan will spare no effort to push ahead the realization of peace in South Sudan State.

He appreciated response of President Salva Kiir to the invitation for visiting Sudan, hoping that the visit will achieve the aspired results.

Meanwhile, the President of South Sudan State, Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir, has congratulated the government and people of Sudan on the lifting of the US economic sanctions.

He expressed his appreciations of the efforts of Sudan government in extending humanitarian assistance to the refugees of South Sudan State.

He pledges that his country will not host any opposition groups that undermine peace and security in Sudan, affirming the desire of his country for good neighborliness with Khartoum.

President Salva Kiir has asserted the commitment of his government to the implementation of the agreements which were signed between the two countries in the year 2012, announcing that he will supervise the implementation of these agreements by himself.

He pointed to the endeavor of his government to meet with the southern opposition through the call for national dialogue which he launched to all the southern political forces, referring to the successful Sudanese national dialogue experiment, indicating that his country aims to benefit from this experiment.