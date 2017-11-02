1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: PCP Secretary General Meets Baathists

Khartoum — A delegation of People's Congress Party (PCP) led by its Secretary General, Dr. Ali Al-Haj met, Wednesday, the leadership of the Arab Baathist Socialist Party chaired by Al-Tegani Mustafa.

The PCP Political Secretary, Al-Amin Abdul Razig told the reporters that the meeting reviewed the current political situations in the country, with special emphasis on liberties, ending of war and realization of peace.

He added that the two sides agreed to continue meetings to reach a joint vision on radical solutions for the national issues.

