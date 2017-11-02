1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Attorney - Separation of General Prosecution From Justice Ministry Is Important Step

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohammed has described the separation of the General Prosecution from the Justice Ministry as important step taken by the state to establish an independent and strong Prosecution capable of doing justice without interference of any other power.

Maulana, Ahmed who met, Wednesday, the members of the General Prosecution in the Blue Nile, said the constitution has delegated the Prosecution to take all the pre- court procedures and to represent the state and the community in all criminal issues besides, supervising all the assistant judiciary bodies.

He called on the members of the prosecution to shoulder their responsibilities and exert efforts to do justice and protect the rights and liberties.

