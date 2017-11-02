1 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan - President Kiir Visit Set the Pace for New Stage in Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman for the Sudanese Government said the current visit of President Salva Kiir of South Sudan to Khartoum set the ground for a new phase in the relations between Juba and Khartoum.

Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman, the Minister for Information, pointed out in joint statement with his south Sudanese counterpart Michael Makou Lueth that he looks forwards that this visit would pave the way for stabilizing relations and for pushing forwards joint action for the stability of the two countries and for the prosperity of the two peoples.

He said the talks held prior to the arrival of President Kiir on Wednesday, reached a number of understandings that would set the base for new people relations between the two nations, saying apart from the talks between the technical committees and experts, the two sides are meeting today evening for further discussions.

He explained that today's meeting will be headed by the President Omar Bashir on the Sudan side and president Kiir on the south Sudan side. He said the overall purpose of the talks is to further boost and strengthen the bilateral relations.

On his side the southern Sudan minister for information and the official spokesman, Lueth, described president Kiir visit to Khartoum as a historical event and important in the path of normalization of relations between the two countries and for overcoming past tensions.

He stressed that the two presidents would set a road map for the future and betterment of relations between Khartoum and Juba

He stressed that the current situation requires more cooperation and the two countries working together hand in hand for the common interests of the two sides.

