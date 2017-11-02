1 November 2017

South Africa: Treasury to Review Sassa, Post Office Deal Points - Dlamini

National Treasury has agreed to review the talks leading up to the stalled deal between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office, MPs have heard.

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini told MPs in a question session in Parliament that Treasury had mediated between the two entities in a late-night meeting on Tuesday night.

She revealed that Treasury had now agreed to review processes leading up to the current impasse.

"Treasury has agreed to review all the processes that we have gone through," she said in response to a question from NFP MP Sheik Imam.

"Let's hope that process will come up with a positive outcome. We do want to work with the Post Office, and we have always been committed to doing that."

At the heart of the deal's collapse were disagreements on the Post Office's capacity to distribute banking services and to produce new Sassa cards.

The Post Office has said it can deliver on all four of the requested services, while Sassa's bid evaluation committee believed it could only deliver one.

Dlamini maintained that the only reason they had reached a deadlock was because the Constitutional Court directed the department to ensure the procurement process was thorough and fair.

The department was not free to simply sign an inter-government deal unless it received permission from Treasury to deviate, which it had given in July.

Dlamini, Sassa and the Post Office are due before a joint meeting in Parliament at 18:00 on Wednesday, to report back on progress made since their last appearance on Tuesday.

They agreed on Tuesday to "work through the night" to try to find common ground on the deal.

