South Africa: Former Justice Department Employee Sentenced for Theft

A former justice department employee was sentenced to five years imprisonment for theft in the Lichtenburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Florence Mokati, 34, had worked as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Ottosdal Magistrate Court in the North West.

Mokati was sentenced for 47 counts of theft worth an estimated R370 000.

Police spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso told News24 that an investigation revealed that she had been issuing cheques to herself, and cashing them for personal use.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the North West, she was arrested in the Free State town of Welkom last year and was found guilty on August 11 this year.

Major General Linda Mbana, the Provincial Head of the Hawks, applauded the investigating officers, adding that people should stay away from fraudulent crimes.

Source: News24