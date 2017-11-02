1 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - Cement Plant Comes to a Standstill

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sumbe — The coastal Cuanza Sul province-based cement factory (FCKS) came to a halt as from Wednesday after the industry recorded lack of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

The fact was confirmed to the press by the FCKS operational manager, Edmundo Ferreira.

According to him, the lack of fuel for the production of clinker, a key raw material for cement production, forced the industry to stop.

He said that the company has all its operational equipment, and as soon as the problem of fuel is solved the firm will call back its 500 employees to resume the work.

"We hope that the competent public structures tackle the issue, as the situation might affect many families who depend on this factory," the managed said.

With production capacity for 4,200 tones/day, the cement plant consumes 400,000 litres of fuel on daily basis.

FCKS started its activity in 2014.

Angola

World Bank Available to Increase Support in Angola

The World Bank (WB) Wednesday expressed its willingness to strengthen technical assistance to the National Bank of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.