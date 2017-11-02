Angola: Cuanza Sul - Cement Plant Comes to a Standstill

Sumbe — The coastal Cuanza Sul province-based cement factory (FCKS) came to a halt as from Wednesday after the industry recorded lack of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

The fact was confirmed to the press by the FCKS operational manager, Edmundo Ferreira.

According to him, the lack of fuel for the production of clinker, a key raw material for cement production, forced the industry to stop.

He said that the company has all its operational equipment, and as soon as the problem of fuel is solved the firm will call back its 500 employees to resume the work.

"We hope that the competent public structures tackle the issue, as the situation might affect many families who depend on this factory," the managed said.

With production capacity for 4,200 tones/day, the cement plant consumes 400,000 litres of fuel on daily basis.

FCKS started its activity in 2014.