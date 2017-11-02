Angola: World Bank Available to Increase Support in Angola

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) Wednesday expressed its willingness to strengthen technical assistance to the National Bank of Angola (BNA) and increase financial support in the country in the sectors of education, health, agriculture and energy and waters.

The intention was expressed in Luanda by the World Bank's vice-president for Africa, Makhtar Diop, while speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the Angolan head of State, João Lourenço.

Makhtar Diop said the meeting with the Angolan statesman analysed, among other aspects, the strengthening of existing partnership and funding to support the development agenda of the Angolan Executive.

The WB official said that the agenda is aimed at re-launching the country's economic growth, reducing poverty, structural changes, diversifying the economy, as well as economic and social inclusion.

Makhtar Diop, who did not disclose the financial amount to be made available, stated that the technical teams continue to discuss the budget value.

Speaking on the sidelines of the audience, the Angolan minister of Finance, Archer Mangueira, said that the WB's Vice President assessed the ongoing projects launched in partnership with the World Financial institution, under his visit to Angola.

Among other projects, he mentioned the education, agriculture, energy and water, health, financial and business environment sectors.

Archer Mangueira said that Makhtar Diop expressed the WB's full willingness to increase its financial engagement with Angola in new areas.