Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda have qualified for the Angolan Cup final on Wednesday despite a 0-1 defeat at Moxico against FC Bravos do Maquis in the second leg of semi-finals.

The "oilmen" benefited from the 2-0 first-leg advantage at the 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda.

The goal scored by Yuri, in the six minutes, was insufficient to carry on the Maquisardes in the second biggest competition of the national soccer.

Petro will play in the final, on November 11, the winners of the match between Progresso do Sambizanga and 1º de Agosto, whose second leg is taking place at Coqueiros Stadium in Luanda, and the score is an equal to no goals. In the first game the "military" team won by 3-2.