Kenya: Suspended FKF Official Patrick Lubembe Cries Foul

By John Ashihundu

Suspended Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Western branch chairman Patrick Lubembe has said the National Executive Committee is to blame for the current stagnation of football activities in the region.

Lubembe was suspended in May following claims that he misappropriated Sh100,000 meant for football development in the region.

But the former KFA, Makanzie and Firestone FC defender dismissed the claims saying he was a target because he did not support the election of the FKF top brass under their Team Change wing.

Lubembe accused the federation of secretly installing Kevin Mwangu to replace the late branch secretary, George Barasa.

He said another faction under Western branch NEC representative Tony Kweya has since set up a parallel office in Luanda in Vihiga County, opened a new bank account and started a parallel league.

"I was not in Nick Mwendwa's Team Change line-up, but even after accepting to work with them to uplift the game from the grass roots, they immediately started fighting me," Lubembe said.

