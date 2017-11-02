Gambia: President Tasks Judges

Gambian President Adama Barrow, has tasked judges to maintain personality, integrity and professional ability on the bench. The President made this and other statements to six newly appointed justices, who took oaths in his office, on Tuesday October 31st.

They are: Justice Awa Bah, President of the Court of Appeal; Justice Haddy Cecilia Roche, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Basiru V.P. Mahoney, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Kumba Sillah Camara, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Buba Jawo, Justice of the Court of Appeal and Ebrima Jaiteh, Justice of the High Court.

The oath of prescription is a constitutional requirement under section 138 (4), before assuming the functions of office.

All the judges swore to execute the functions of the office without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, according to the Constitution and other Laws of the Gambia, before signing the oath book.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh (in suit) taking the prescribed oath

President Barrow said the judicial system continues to be steadily Gambianized with qualified legal experts and an increasing number of women in the Superior Courts. He said the entire judicial system will be efficiently and professionally managed by qualified Gambians.

He advised that personality, integrity, professional ability and experience, are among the qualities required to maintain the quality of the Bench and Bar.

"These qualities are critical to command respect, trust and preserve the confidence in its competence and independence. I have no doubt that you all meet these criteria given the vigorous selection process undertaken prior to your appointments," he said. The President describes Law as the bedrock for any society and the last line of defense for citizens.

"The oath you all swore to today, requires justice to be done and you have pledged to do right to all manner of people according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will," he asserted.

The President assured that Government will continue to create the conducive environment for judges, to enable them deliver on their mandate as well as their Oath, without any interference from the Executive branch.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, speaking on behalf of sworn judges, said they are grateful for the appointment to the office of justices.

"We are given the challenge. We will strive and work hard to meet the challenges and pray that our work is guided by justice. I thank His Excellency the President for giving us this opportunity and privilege to serve our nation. We are honoured and grateful and we shall live by the Constitution and other Laws of the Gambia, in duly executing our functions," he assured.

Justcie Jaiteh emphasised the need for true qualities of an upright judge pointing out dignity, mercy and good behaviour as he referenced a Law book entitled 'Family Law.'

The Chief Justice of the Gambia Hassan B. Jallow, informed that Justices Gibril B. Samega Janneh and Raymond C. Sock as judges of the Supreme Court, were among the appointed judges. However, he said the duo did not take oaths because they were practising judges before.