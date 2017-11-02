1 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Detention Without Trial Still Alive in the Gambia

Never would anyone who heard President Elect Barrow's speeches during the early phase of his victory, thought that we would wake up in a Gambia where anyone, civil or military, be in detention without trial.

This is however the case. Interestingly enough, civil society is dormant and religious leaders have been weakened under the past regime and are keeping a low profile as they study the conduct of the Government. It is Foroyaa again that is taking the frontline to defend the rights of every citizen. Hence Foroyaa will continue with its monthly highlights of those who are detained without trial for more than 72 hours.

