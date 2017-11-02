South Africa: Teacher Accused of Raping Pupil, 14, in Bushes

A 34-year-old teacher is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old pupil, Limpopo police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the alleged rape took place at Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane, on Monday.

"It is alleged that the victim was deployed to clean the staff room and later a teacher sent her to an office where she found the suspect who asked for her (the victim) cellphone number under the false pretence that he wanted to assist her with school work after schooling hours," Ngoape said.

Ngoepe said in the evening the teacher allegedly called the victim on her cellphone to meet.

"When she came, he then took her in his car to nearby bushes and raped her. The matter was reported to the police who reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect," he said.

Ngoepe told News24 that he can't disclose the place where the teacher met the girl after he called her.

"I cannot reveal more because this is a sexual offence involving a minor," he said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against minors in Limpopo.

The arrest of the teacher follows the recent arrests of three pastors who raped three minors in separate incidents in Maake, Namakgale and Lulekani policing areas in October. The three of them have been denied bail.

