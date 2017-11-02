Herald Editor-in-Chief Caesar Zvayi has described the newspaper's Senior Sports Editor Robson Sharuko as an asset to the organisation as the veteran award-winning sportswriter celebrated his Silver Jubilee at the country's biggest daily newspaper. The 47-year-old Sharuko, the first journalist to be handed the role of Senior Sports Editor in the country's leading daily newspaper's 126-year history, marked 25 years of service at The Herald yesterday.

He joined the newspaper on November 1, 1992, after graduating from the Journalism School at the Harare Polytechnic where he was one of the top five students picked by Zimbabwe Newspapers for recruitment into the organisation at the completion of their studies. Sharuko chose to work at the newspaper's Sports Desk and, after winning a number of awards, including the Sports Journalist of the Year, was appointed Sports Editor at the young age of 29.

He was then promoted to Senior Sports Editor, a position he still holds to this day, and despite generating a lot of interest from a number of newspaper organisations who have tried to lure him, including South Africa's City Press who offered him the job to lead their sports section in 2007, he has remained loyal to Zimbabwe Newspapers. His colleagues yesterday hosted a brief function in The Herald newsroom where they honoured him for his service to the newspaper.

"Sharuko is an asset to this organisation," Zvayi said when he addressed the gathering. In response, Sharuko thanked his colleagues for their support and said he has been living his dream working for this organisation. "I have worked for all but one or two Herald Editors after Independence and that tells you that it has been quite a long journey," he said.

"When I arrived here, the newsroom was full of men and you could hardly see any female journalist but things have changed now and it's a measure of how the industry has now come to accept that the women can do as well as their male counterparts in this industry.

"I have enjoyed my stay here, it has become a big part of my life, covering important events like the FIFA World Cup, the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Commonwealth Games, the African Cup of Nations finals, to name but a few, and here's hoping for another 25 years."

The Herald Managing Editor, Victoria Ruzvidzo, Assistant Editor Lovemore Chikova, Foreign Editor Tendai Manzvanzvike, Features Editor Roselyn Sachiti, Deputy Sports Editor Petros Kausiyo and many other journalists, attended the brief function. "Congrats for the Silver Jubilee in the profession, and for being the national and Africa's sportswriting Superbrand," Manzvanzvike said in a message. May the Dear Lord richly reward you for the fantastic work for the past 25 years and for another 25 when you hit the Golden Jubilee."