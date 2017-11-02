Botswana: Olopeng Applauds Barclays Bank

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development says government alone cannot achieve holistic empowerment of its young people without the private sector and other players.

Speaking at the Barclays Bank of Botswana Prosper Film launch, Thapelo Olopeng said empowerment of young people required us to work together if we want to achieve milestones.

"Not to enumerate Barclays' efforts to empower our young people, we are aware of their mentorship programme, the Ready to Work initiative and the Barclays F.G Mogae Scholarship, which has seen many ambitious young people pursuing their academic dreams.

There are many other corporate social responsibilities that the bank has carried out around the country," he said.

The Barclays Prosper Film is a Barclays Africa Group campaign which features short stories about individuals and communities which have benefited from the Barclays products and services.

Botswana is featured through stories of Luckymore Kwapa and Stepping Stones International.

Minister Olopeng further said his ministry would not tire in its efforts to call out to the private sector to partner with government to change the lives of young people.

He said already government had created an enabling environment for the corporates to play a meaningful role in supporting communities through the recent amendment of the Income Tax Act.

"For example, corporates that donate to charity or build infrastructure for communities qualify for tax rebates," said Minister Olopeng.

He challenged all young people to utilise programmes that are offered by both government and private sector.

"Programmes such as the Youth Development Fund are meant for young people to access start-up capital to go into business. While we are not suggesting that everyone is a business person, we believe such programmes, with the availability of mentorship, can help young people to become economically active and successful business people," he continued.

Olopeng also pleaded with the private sector to partner with his ministry to provide or support a mentorship programme for young people before and after funding so they run successful businesses.

"I would also like to extend my ministry's helping hand to Luckymore and promise that he will be invited to all our Youth Pitso's to share his experiences and motivate the youth of this country. I will also have a one on one meeting with him next week and my Private Secretary will arrange it," he concluded.

Managing director of Barclays Bank of Botswana, Reinette van der Merwe said she was excited because this production featured the journey of a young man that as Barclays they had been fortunate enough to witness.

"We have awaited its birth with great anticipation and tonight we can finally share our stories of impact with our nation and continent," she said.

She indicated that they were passionate about their community development initiatives because they believe that they had a responsibility to continuously build and develop the communities in which they operate.

"We wholeheartedly believe that we have a responsibility to play an impactful role in providing opportunities that are sustainable, and assist Batswana, especially the youth, to grow and become active contributors to our economy and national development goals," said Ms van der Merwe.

She expressed hope that Barclays Bank Prosper film would further inspire other members of their communities to make a difference in the lives of those they could help.

The film is titled Lucky - a reference to his nickname, a fortuitous encounter with a community of supportive people, and the chance discovery of a hidden ability.

It is part of a series of films shot across the continent by Barclays Africa that celebrates Africans' ability to achieve their aspirations and prosper, when enabled by partners dedicated to make this happen.

At just 20 years old, Lucky had set his sights on becoming a portrait artist and the only snag being that his parents preferred that he followed in his father's footsteps and become a panel beater instead.

Although they did not approve of his aspirations and his decision to follow his dreams was considered an affront to the family, Lucky was never short of support.

Lucky never stopped drawing, and one day a friend suggested he took his drawings along to Stepping Stones International (SSI) to hone his skills.

SSI is a Mochudi-based NGO that aims to unlock the potential of vulnerable youth aged 12-25 through holistic development, the strengthening of families and by activating sustainable opportunities to become self-sufficient.

Barclays Bank of Botswana has been an active partner of SSI since 2008, working with staff and students through various programmes, including its financial literacy programme to make a positive difference in the community.

It was while visiting SSI that Lucky was invited to attend the NGO's life skills camp, along with a team of peer educators and SSI staff.

An impromptu campfire talent show one night revealed a side of Lucky nobody had seen before.

It was a side even he never knew existed; a hidden ability he had never had, the opportunity to explore and that had previously remained hidden from the world.

It was an exceptional natural talent for opera singing.

Lucky's colleagues encouraged him to audition for My African Dream talent search.

Six months later, votes from people across the country placed him in the competition final, where he was announced as the winner of the 2012 Judges' Choice Award.

This was a momentous occasion; it was not just the tipping point that changed Lucky's life, but also the memorable moment of the first time his parents had heard him sing.

They too were in awe of their son's incredible talent, and from that day forward, they wholeheartedly supported his burgeoning singing career.

Never forgetting his roots and his own journey that was made possible by the personal investments of so many people around him, Lucky has decided to pay it forward.

Today, he mentors talent in his local community, like Kamogelo, the young praise poet, as well as a dance group with which he regularly performs with.

Not only are Kamogelo and the dance group beneficiaries of Lucky's big heart, but they also received financial support from him.

This reiterates the powerful sense of community that prevails among Batswana, and around which Barclays Bank of Botswana has built those offerings and partnerships that ultimately help transform ordinary lives into extraordinary ones. BOPA

