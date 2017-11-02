1 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctor in KRA Lawyer Murder Case Requests Plea Bargain

By Sam Kiplagat

A doctor accused of murdering a Kenya Revenue Authority lawyer has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko requesting a plea bargain.

David Muchiri Mwangi, who is accused of killing Jared Ratemo Mokua, told Justice Jessie Lesiit that he is yet to get a response from the DPP.

Assistant DPP Catherine Mwaniki asked the court to postpone the case for one month, as the DPP considers the request.

Dr Mwangi, the owner of Fig Tree Medical Centre based in Ngara, has denied murdering Mr Ratemo, an offence he allegedly committed on July 11, 2017.

The lawyer was abducted and went missing before his body was discovered dumped on Mombasa Road. Law Society of Kenya opposed the release of the suspect on bail. Justice Lesiit directed the case to be mentioned on December 4.

